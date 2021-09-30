CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

6 new Dayton-area restaurants opened in September, with more coming soon – including a revamped version of an Oregon District favorite

Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of summer ushered in new restaurants with Tiki themes, Caribbean cuisine and burritos from New Jersey. Backwater Voodoo, located next to the popular Watermark in Miamisburg, offers Tiki cocktails and New Orleans inspired food. Agnes All Natural Grill has relocated in downtown Dayton with family-inspired Caribbean food and...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Englewood, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Restaurants
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Management#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Caribbean#Sugarcreek Twp#Creole#The Holy Grail#Hawaiian
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy