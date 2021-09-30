CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefon Diggs excited for his younger brother's hot start to the NFL season | Bills Today

By Maddy Glab
the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Stefon Diggs is a big fan of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, also known as his brother. Trevon has been a bright spot for Dallas' defense to start the season. He was just named NFC's Defensive Player of the Month after posting an impressive three interceptions in the month of September. In Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he picked off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and returned it 59 yards to the end zone.

