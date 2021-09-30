WJBE Radio 99.7FM and 1040AM Receive Minority Owned Business of the Year Award
KNOXVILLE, TN — Nine businesses were recognized for their contributions in helping the city achieve its core values and helping to increase business partnerships with minority and women owned buses. The work of the radio station started by the great entertainer James Brown back in 1968 as a community leader and influencer was recognized by the City of Knoxville for its help in solving a huge city problem.tntribune.com
Comments / 1