CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ben White backed to succeed at Arsenal by his former boss Graham Potter

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmKdS_0cCrjKtx00

Brighton boss Graham Potter has backed Ben White for a successful career with Arsenal ahead of the defender’s Amex Stadium return.

England international White switched to the Emirates Stadium in July for a club-record sale in the region of £50million, having been the Seagulls’ player of the season last term.

The 23-year-old was criticised following his Arsenal debut – a 2-0 loss at Brentford in the first game of the season – but has recovered to help his new side to three successive wins, including last weekend’s north London derby success over Tottenham.

He is due back in Sussex on Saturday evening when high-flying Brighton host Mikel Arteta’s men in the Premier League.

Potter remains a big admirer of his former player and believes the big-money summer transfer was good business for all parties.

“Whenever you move club, it’s not a straightforward situation, it’s not so easy to hit the ground running,” said Potter, referring to White’s underwhelming Arsenal debut.

“I think Arsenal as a team had a tough game against Brentford, but that was the first game of the season and they had lots of issues in terms of Covid, so it was not the perfect situation for him.

“But Ben ’s a resilient character, a fantastic footballer, a great guy, we all love him here, so apart from obviously the weekend we wish him well – and I’m sure he will do well.

“It (the transfer) was one of those things, I think everybody won from that situation: we got a good fee, they got a good player, Ben gets a chance to play at a club that he sees as a progression for him, so everybody wins.”

White spent just one full season in Brighton colours following a series of successful loan moves to clubs in lower divisions.

He travels to the south coast with Arsenal four points and as many places behind their in-form hosts.

Brighton continued their strong start to the season by scraping a last-gasp 1-1 draw at rivals Crystal Palace on Monday evening, making it 13 points from a possible 18.

However, the short trip to Selhurst Park came at a cost, with Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck forced off injured.

Alzate is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to an ankle problem, while Welbeck is seeing a specialist about his hamstring problem and a major doubt for the weekend.

Yves Bissouma, who was absent against Palace due to a knee injury, will be assessed but Enock Mwepu (groin) is expected to again miss out.

Influential midfielder Bissouma was injured in the 2-1 win over Leicester on September 19 and initially attempted to carry on, although Potter does not believe that exacerbated the issue.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily made it any worse, as far as I know – and the medial guys have said the same,” said Potter.

“It’s just as soon as he was injured, there was going to be a bit of soreness afterwards, sometimes it’s really hard to assess at the time.

“I leave those decisions with the player and the medical team.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: Lamptey ready for Swansea

Brighton manager Graham Potter is hopeful Yves Bissouma will be fit enough for Monday's derby clash with Crystal Palace. However, the Mali midfielder will miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Swansea City after injuring his knee against Leicester City last weekend. Potter told The Argus: "Yves is recovering quite well....
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels there is more to come from Aaron Connolly

Brighton manager Graham Potter stated everyone at the club loves Aaron Connolly after his two goals were the difference in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swansea. The Republic of Ireland international had only one goal to his name in the calendar year before his 33rd-minute deflected strike broke the deadlock at the Amex.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Enock Mwepu
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Steven Alzate
SkySports

Graham Potter: Brighton boss keeps Seagulls grounded despite sensational start

If 40 points represent the line between safety and relegation, then Brighton are well over a quarter of the way to their ultimate objective ahead of any Premier League season. Four league victories from their opening five games - a record only bettered by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United - has seen the Seagulls proudly perch themselves in the top four. In all competitions it's six wins from seven.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter says ‘warrior’ Shane Duffy is vital for Brighton against Palace

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes the warrior-like qualities of club great Shane Duffy are perfectly suited to the hostile environment of a visit to bitter rivals Crystal Palace.Centre-back Duffy appeared surplus to requirements at the Amex Stadium last season after being allowed to move on loan to Celtic.But the Republic of Ireland international is back in favour on the south coast and has been ever-present in Albion’s impressive start to the new Premier League campaign.The 29-year-old, who helped the Seagulls win promotion in 2017 and then establish themselves in the top flight, is set to continue his resurgence on Monday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#England#South Coast#Uk#Brighton#Seagulls#Tottenham#The Premier League
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: Fans will be key against Arsenal

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the home support will be key for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. They are sixth in the Premier League, one point off top spot, but Potter says his side will need the home fans if they are to get over the line against Arsenal on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Just two England call-ups for Arsenal with Ben White a surprising absentee

Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka have been called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, while Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White miss out this time around. Earlier on today, the Guardian tipped Ben White to return to the squad, with Harry Maguire set to miss out through injury, but the Three Lions boss has other ideas.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
chatsports.com

The making of Ben White: Ahead of his return to Brighton with Arsenal, here's how the £50m man transformed from a 'quiet, skinny boy' with health issues into a star defender, according to those who helped him grow

Ben White entered Brighton as a 16-year-old Southampton reject and left seven years later as a £50million England international. Now hoping to be the defensive saviour in an Arsenal side slowly showing signs of revival under Mikel Arteta, White returns to the place where he made his name as the Gunners take on Brighton this Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter announces Ankergren departure

Brighton boss Graham Potter has announced goalkeeper coach Casper Ankergren is leaving. The Dane is departing for Brondby. Potter wrote in his match programme notes: "Finally, our game today will be the last as a coach for Casper Ankergren, who is returning home to his former club Brondby in Denmark.
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: No underestimating Kane

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Harry Kane is as dangerous as ever ahead of tomorrow's clash with Tottenham. Arteta feels momentum is with them going into the clash. He said, "As I mentioned, when the ball is rolling, I think we all forget where we are. We're all just trying to compete to win the football match. It won't be any different from them and both teams are going to try and win regardless because they have the necessity, we have the necessity, and we want to pick up the points. We know what it means for us this game. I'm sure we are going to try our best."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

270K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy