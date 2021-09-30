Temporary overnight closure of eastbound I-80 in West Des Moines scheduled to begin Monday night, Oct. 4
CRESTON, Iowa – Sept. 30, 2021 – A project to set beams for the new Ashworth Road bridge over Interstate 80 in West Des Moines requires closure of eastbound I-80 between Grand Prairie Parkway (exit 118) and Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121) overnight for two nights beginning on Monday night, Oct. 4, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.www.kjan.com
