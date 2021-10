MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An already vulnerable Vikings defense may be thin in the secondary on Sunday when they take on the Detroit Lions. Cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Being placed on the list does not necessarily mean a player tested positive for the virus. Dantzler tweeted that he’s fully vaccinated and hopes to be back soon. Fully vaccinated so this shouldn’t have me out to long. Keep me in you guys prayers. 🙏🏽 — Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) October 5, 2021 “It’s a concern, but I don’t know what I can do about it,” head coach...

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO