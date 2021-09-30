Working to End the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis Is Like Mopping Up the Ocean

Remembering their names: Some of the missing and murdered Indigenous people among the Round Valley Indian Tribe and others Yolanda Hoaglen, the Round Valley Indian Tribes’ Native American Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program director, shared five of the names of some Indigenous women in her community near Covelo who have been murdered or gone missing over the years, most of whom received little publicity. “We just want our loved one’s crime to be solved and their names out there too,” Hoaglen said. Here are the ones she listed: Nicole Smith, 32, of Manchester, was killed in an unsolved drive-by-shooting in 2017. Rosalena “Belle” Rodrigues, 21, of Covelo, was shot by two brothers in 2014 Rachel Sloan, 22, of Laytonville, went missing in 2012 and her remains were found on the side of the road in 2013. Vanessa Niko, 35, of Upperlake, was killed in a domestic violence incident in 2017. Theresa Brown, 46, of the Clearlake Oaks area, was shot and killed protecting her niece from a domestic violence situation in 2016. Al'awnie Littledeer O'Con, 18, of Covelo, was shot and killed in Arizona in 2020. Her boyfriend awaits trial for her murder, according to Hoaglen. ______ YWCA Sonoma County’s domestic violence crisis hotline Anyone who is need of help can call the YWCA’s 24-hour domestic violence crisis hotline at 707-546-1234.

