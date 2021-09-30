CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working to End the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis Is Like Mopping Up the Ocean

By tai simpson
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking to end the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis in the face of settler colonialism is like trying to mop up the ocean. I don’t want to spend my time explaining or trying to convince you that settler colonialism created what we now know as the united states. All you need to do is look at a recent story that gripped the nation: Gabby Petito. Our society easily identifies victims of violence like her as worthy yet leaves the families of the 5,700 missing Indigenous women across the country to beg for their humanity, for the investment of time, energy, and resources required to be found.

