Texas State

Talen Energy considers building its first Texas solar farm

By Emily Burleson
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Noria Hondo Solar project in south Texas would make up a fraction of Talen Energy's 2.7 gigawatts of renewable power generation projects the company says are under development.

Sheridan Press

Webinar to focus on solar energy

SHERIDAN — The first in a series of webinars on education and opportunities for using solar energy in Wyoming will be presented Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. “Solar presents many opportunities for our state, at both the individual and municipal level, to save money and reduce environmental impacts. If upfront costs can be covered, using solar is a no-brainer,” said Hesid Brandow, Wyoming Solar Energy Association secretary.
SHERIDAN, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish shines a light on solar energy farms

SPEARFISH — To progress the city of Spearfish’s move towards energy sustainability, the city’s planning and zoning department has brought an ordinance outlining large-scale solar energy facility standards to the table. “About a year ago, you may remember, we did some updates for wind energy generation that was allowed for...
SPEARFISH, SD
aces.edu

Going Solar on the Farm: Basic Components & System Coordination

Many options and variables should be considered before going solar in your operation. Proper understanding of the key components is important when planning your system or comparing bids from solar companies. A solar power system is made up of many components working together in an electricity-producing unit. Basic components include...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nasrq.com

Global Industry Turns to Solar Energy

The investment bank Lazard states that production costs for solar energy dropped by 90 percent between 2009 and 2020. Today, electricity from large-scale solar plants costs an average of $.037 per kilowatt hour (kWh). New coal-powered plants cost three times as much; $.112/kWh, with natural gas at $.059/kWh, nuclear at $.163/kWh and wind at $.04/kWh. New, more efficient solar panels will lower costs even further. Christian Breyer, a professor of solar economy at LUT University, in Finland, says, “We’re going to see solar power plants all over the world. In some places, wind power is still a bit cheaper,” depending on available sunlight.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wvli927.com

States Producing the Most Solar Energy

In the first few months of his administration, one of President Joe Biden’s top policy priorities has been addressing the threat of climate change—while also improving infrastructure and creating jobs to generate economic growth. Biden has stated a goal of reaching 100% pollution-free electricity by 2035, which means dramatically scaling up renewable energy production in the U.S. To that end, Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan would include extensive tax credits, grants, and other investments in clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wamc.org

Siting Board Approves Greene County Solar Farm

The second of two proposed Greene County solar farms has been approved by New York state authorities. The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment granted approval Tuesday to Hecate Energy to build and operate a 50 megawatt solar farm in the Greene County Town of Coxsackie. Officials say the 800-acre farm will help New York meet climate goals.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
wkvi.com

Knox City Council to Consider Solar Energy Development Standards Tonight

The Knox City Council will consider solar farm development standards tonight. Under the proposed ordinance, commercial solar energy systems within the city’s zoning jurisdiction would have to be located in an agricultural zone, at least 200 feet away from any homes, 100 feet from roads, and 50 feet from neighboring properties.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enr.com

Project of the Year: Battery Storage Highlights A First-of-Its-Kind Building

Relying on energy storage as a peak-capacity resource required a new building to safely house a battery energy storage system in Long Beach, Calif. The AES Alamitos BESS facility pulled that off—and now is the world’s first stand-alone energy-storage project for local capacity and grid-scale battery energy storage, with a long-term power purchase agreement.
LONG BEACH, CA
WAFF

Colbert County solar farm finished

BARTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County’s very first large-scale solar farm is online, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. The plant will produce power for the new Facebook data center located in Huntsville. The 227-megawatt facility is located on more than 1,500 acres of land near the...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Roanoke Times

Hecate Energy requests update to permit for Pulaski County solar farm

The company building the region’s largest solar farm in Pulaski County is asking for amendments to its special use permit to incorporate improvements recommended by the developers. Hecate Energy, a Chicago-based company, wrote in a news release last week that it has since conducted further “geotechnical and engineering evaluations that...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Plan for third solar farm meets resistance

Union County Assistant Prosecutor Thayne Gray informs residents about the permitting process for the proposed Samsung Richwood Solar Project during the informational meeting at the Leesburg Township Fire Department on Thursday. (Journal-Tribune photo by Ally Lanasa) Representatives from Samsung C&T Corporation America and HULL emphasized that the proposed solar field...
WTHI

Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is continuing to work on its plans to "go green." They are looking to build solar farms in Sullivan County. You could expect to see construction within the next couple of years. With the construction, Duke Energy says jobs and taxpayer revenue will come...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
alachuachronicle.com

Opinion: Expand solar farms through the free market

America’s solar industry experienced the strongest growth in its history under the Trump Administration. With fewer unnecessary regulations and less obstructive red tape, the free market was able to naturally select the most competitive energy sources. This led to the proliferation of solar. We should do the same in Florida...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBAY Green Bay

Point Beach solar farm fully operational

Suffering from allergies? This year has been as bad as you think it is. Fans enjoyed the opening ceremony and celebrity tournament and even the weather. Everybody needs a hobby. His was motivated by growing up poor, then surviving cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The home will welcome men who...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

