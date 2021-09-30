Talen Energy considers building its first Texas solar farm

The investment bank Lazard states that production costs for solar energy dropped by 90 percent between 2009 and 2020. Today, electricity from large-scale solar plants costs an average of $.037 per kilowatt hour (kWh). New coal-powered plants cost three times as much; $.112/kWh, with natural gas at $.059/kWh, nuclear at $.163/kWh and wind at $.04/kWh. New, more efficient solar panels will lower costs even further. Christian Breyer, a professor of solar economy at LUT University, in Finland, says, “We’re going to see solar power plants all over the world. In some places, wind power is still a bit cheaper,” depending on available sunlight.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO