Polis names new chief legal counsel

By Ed Sealover
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 4 days ago
Gov. Jared Polis has reached inside his own administration to find his next chief legal counsel. The Democratic governor on Tuesday appointed Kara Veitch, who has served as executive director of the Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration, since 2019, to be his top legal adviser. She replaces Jacki Cooper Melmed, who had served in the role since August 2015, dating back to the early part of then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s second term in office, and will take over as chief legal officer at UCHealth on Oct. 11, according to a Polis spokesman.

