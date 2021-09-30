State Theatre New Jersey presents Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville for five performances from October 8-10. This hilarious and heartwarming musical tells a fascinating story of love and discovery and has the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. This musical is the State Theatre’s first scheduled live performance in the newly renovated theater.www.newjerseystage.com
