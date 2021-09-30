WR/CB Matchup Report: Week 4

Welcome to the weekly wide receiver/cornerback breakdown! We will review each of the outside matchups, as well as my 10 favorite matchups in the slot. Then, below the charts in this article, I break down my five absolute favorite matchups. We are now in the fourth week of the season, and we are starting to get a better idea of what we have with players but also what to expect from opposing defenses. And as always, we also have some injury problems that are complicating our decisions. Don’t worry, we have you covered in all formats. This article is critical for daily players and season long, as this will help you gain a competitive advantage when setting your lineups. Follow me on Twitter (@fightingchance) as well!