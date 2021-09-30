‘Although I only hear sounds, the rich dialogue and background noise make this other world feel real’
We know you lead a busy life, full of activities, many of which are required of you. Tell us about something you do for the pleasure of it. A new adventure begins every time I play This American Life, a popular radio program. I may be jogging on the elliptical or biking on a dirt path, but I am now immersed in my own world. I become a traveler, exploring eccentric corners all over the world from the Brautigan library to the wind telephone in Japan.thetech.com
