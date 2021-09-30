CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarinda, IA

Parking restrictions planned for Clarinda band jamboree

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Thousands of family members and spectators are expected in Clarinda Saturday for another fall tradition--the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. High school and middle school marching bands from all over the region participate in the parade portion of the competition at 9 a.m. along Clarinda's square, followed by the field event at Cardinal Field at 12:45 p.m. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is reminding visitors of special parking restrictions in effect from 7:30 a.m. until noon. No parking is allowed on either side of the following streets:

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Cars
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#High School#Brothers
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy