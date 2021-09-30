UPDATE: Truck leaking propane cleared from road in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Police announced Thursday afternoon they’re lifting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for some Lakeway residents after a truck crashed near their homes and leaked propane. The roadway was cleared and back open by 6:30 p.m.

Lake Travis firefighters said the truck began leaking after a crash happened on Flint Rock Road near Pawnee Pass South, which is west of FM 620 in Lakeway.

A reverse 911 call to residents in the area advised some on Golden Bear Drive to evacuate the area and others to shelter in place. A hazmat team was at the scene, as well.

An overturned propane truck on Flintrock Road Sept. 30, 2021 (Lakeway Police Department Photo)

A truck leaking propane led to evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for some Lakeway residents Sept. 30, 2021. (KXAN)

At 10:15 a.m., firefighters said they placed a temporary plug on the truck to stop the leak. Around noon the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the three-car collision had sheared off a valve on the underside of the truck and caused a slow leak. It said that valve would have to be capped before the truck can be moved.

Crews worked to move the overturned truck during the afternoon, and just before 5 p.m., police gave another update, saying the truck would be removed within the hour. The evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted then.

By 6:30 p.m., the crash debris had been cleared and Flint Rock Road was back open, according to TCSO.

