Betting Brady: Props and picks for the big Sunday night football game

By Eric Moody
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady makes his return to Foxborough to face his former team, the New England Patriots, on Sunday Night Football. Brady's first season in Tampa Bay was one of the best statistical seasons of his career after many questioned his ability to continue to perform at a high level. Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots throwing for a staggering 74,571 yards and 541 TDs and, of course, won six Super Bowl rings with the franchise.

