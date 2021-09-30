CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sotomayor: There's going to be a lot of disappointment in the law

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks out on the Texas abortion bill and how a “majority of Justices gave opted to bury their heads in the sand.” Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue reports.

