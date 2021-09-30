CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court agrees to hear Ted Cruz's challenge to campaign finance reimbursement rules

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case concerning Sen. Ted Cruz's 2018 campaign and consider regulations that limit money that committees can raise after the election to reimburse loans made before the election. A lower court ruled in favor of Cruz, holding that a loan-repayment restriction under...

