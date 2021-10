It’s that time of the year again… the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the market! Coffee shops everywhere are offering this delicious fall favorite. Two of my most-loved foods in the world are pumpkin and coffee. The classic pumpkin latte from your favorite barista has high fructose corn syrup, calories, caramel coloring, and artificial flavors… YIKES! This recipe is delicious and way better for you. I wanted to see if I could make a healthy version, so I played around in my kitchen and here’s what I came up with! This healthy recipe is way better than the coffee shop variety, simple and costs very little to make!

