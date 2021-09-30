CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane

By Michael Larabel in Linux Storage
phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinux kernel developers have been working tirelessly to squeeze more performance out of IO_uring and the block / I/O code in general. IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe who also serves as the Linux block subsystem's maintainer (among other roles and major contributions over the years) has used his system as a baseline for evaluating such kernel improvements. He's now moved to using AMD Zen 3 while sticking to Intel Optane storage and is seeing a mighty speed boost out of AMD's latest processors.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
phoronix.com

Intel Posts New Linux Patches Looking To Re-Enable ENQCMD Ahead Of Sapphire Rapids

While Intel is normally quite good with their new hardware support being in good shape well ahead of launch, their new code for supporting the ENQCMD functionality for the Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA) with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" has been an exception. This summer the mainline Linux kernel disabled ENQCMD support since the code was "broken beyond repair" while now Intel engineers have sent out a new series looking to get it re-enabled.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

AMD Ryzen processors are getting a performance boost on Linux

Chip giant AMD has shared details about a new driver that promises to improve the performance of its Zen-based processors on Linux. According to reports, the new driver is the result of a joint collaboration between AMD and Valve, with the two companies toiling to enhance performance and power efficiency reportedly in preparation for the launch of the Steam Deck, Valve’s Zen 2-based take on portable gaming.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

AMD’s crusty Linux CPU driver is getting an update ahead of Steam Deck

The release of the Steam Deck is only a few months away, and AMD is working to ensure the portable’s Ryzen CPU shines bright. In light of this, an AMD developer has revealed that these efforts include replacing the processor’s ageing ACPI Linux driver to solve Proton related issues. During...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Iops#Zen 3#Intel Optane#Bw#2500mib S#Ios
game-debate.com

Intel Core i9-12900K benchmark leaks online, faster than an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

As Intel prepares the launch of their upcoming 12th Gen Core processors, known as Alder Lake, we’re starting to see more and more details about what kind of performance (and prices and specs) we may expect when they release. A new benchmark has leaked online courtesy of Ashes of the Singularity, and the flagship CPU looks like it beats AMD’s own flagship.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Confidential Computing: How Intel SGX is Helping to Achieve It

The need for stronger data security standards has made technology industry leaders join forces and establish Confidential Computing Consortium to come up with a solution to this challenge. Data needs to be unencrypted to be used. This exposes it to malicious activity aiming to tamper with it or hijack it. Confidential computing is a hardware-based technology that allows for physical partitioning of memory at the CPU level, protecting data in use. Intel® SGX tackles the challenges of protecting data in use by isolating data inside private enclaves in the CPU memory. These enclaves form Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) rooted in hardware, enabling data protection where it is most difficult to be breached - low in the stack.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Intel Alder Lake-S Core i9-12900K trounces the Ryzen 9 5950X in AotS with ease

Multiple Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (AotS:E) benchmarks have leaked in the past few hours for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S flagship Core i9-12900K SKU. The processor is a 16 core, 24 thread (16C/24T) part, and it seems Intel or its motherboard vendor partners have been testing these upcoming processors. One...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Developer Discusses New Linux CPPC Drivers For Ryzen, Steam Deck

In preparation for the Steam Deck launch in the coming months, AMD and Valve have been hard at work building a new CPU driver that will enhance the performance and power efficiency of Ryzen-based processors on the Linux platform. One of AMD's developers, Ray Huang, shared details of the new driver in a presentation last Friday at the X.Org Developers Conference (XDC2021). You can check out the video below for full details.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Software
pcinvasion.com

Intel Core i9-12900K outperforms flagship Ryzen CPU in new leaked benchmark

Intel’s Alder Lake lineup is looking promising so far, and a new benchmark leak suggests that the company’s latest generation CPU might beat out AMD’s flagship processor. A benchmark test of Ashes of the Singularity has revealed that the Intel Core i9-12900K will have a significant performance edge over the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5950X in some games.
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

Intel Alder Lake-S flagship Core i9-12900K SKU cleans AMD’s clock

Multiple Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation benchmarks have leaked in the past few hours for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S flagship Core i9-12900K SKU. According to Neowin the processor is a 16 core, 24 thread (16C/24T) part, and it seems Intel or its motherboard vendor partners have been testing these upcoming processors.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Older AMD GPUs get raytracing support on Linux via open source driver

Thanks to a very productive community that is working diligently on an open source driver for the alternative operating system Linux, older AMD graphics cards are about to receive raytracing support in the near future. The raytracing technology for particularly beautiful and realistic light and shadow effects is slowly but...
COMPUTERS
lakebit.com

Intel’s flagship Alder Lake chip beats AMD’s finest in gaming benchmark

The time many PC enthusiasts have been waiting for is coming, and Intel’s 12th generation processors will soon be hitting the market. Scheduled to arrive this fall, the new Intel processors (which are codenamed “Alder Lake”) will come with a new architecture and an increased number of cores, ready to do battle with AMD’s dominant third generation Ryzen chips.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s G2 AMD finally offers similar features as the Intel model - almost

The Lenovo ThinkPads have a long history in combination with Intel processors. The combination with AMD CPUs is still relatively new. Even though there were already the first AMD ThinkPads since 2010, these were purely targeted for the budget sector. In the core segment of the brand, which are business/enterprise laptops, AMD processors only arrived in 2017 with the Lenovo ThinkPad A275 and A475.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Intel Core i9-12900K benchmark scores handily beat AMD’s top gaming CPUs

All eyes are on Intel as the release of its upcoming 12th generation Alder Lake processors draws nearer, especially with the company losing market share to rival manufacturer AMD in both the mobile and desktop CPU markets over the past couple of years. However, a recent Ashes of the Singularity benchmark, posted by Benchleaks, may suggest that the blue team has one of the best gaming CPUs ready to go in the form of the Intel Core i9-12900K.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Redmi G 2021 gaming notebook launched in Intel and AMD variants

Redmi has silently announced the Redmi G 2021 gaming-focused laptops in China. It comes in Intel and AMD variants. Both models offer a 144Hz display, up to 16 GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 graphics. Redmi G 2021 specifications. The Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch display...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy