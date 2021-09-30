CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Jones Jr. Start/Sit Week 4: Jaguars WR looks to add to early success

Cover picture for the articleWhen Marvin Jones Jr. signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent, he was widely considered to be a veteran presence in a youthful wide receiver room. As it turns out, he wasn’t given enough respect — especially by the fantasy football community. Jones is currently the WR22 in half-PPR scoring and is vastly outperforming his ADP of WR52. The only question remaining is whether his hot start will continue on Thursday Night Football against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

