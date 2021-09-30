CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety

League City, Texas
League City, Texas
 6 days ago
October 3rd through October 9th is National Fire Prevention week. This year, your League City Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to “Learn the Sound of Fire Safety.” Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives and are a critical lifeline in your home if a fire or carbon monoxide leak were to occur. However, there is often confusion regarding where to put these different devices and what the different sounds they make mean.

League City’s Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Helen Hall Library are teaming up for Fire Prevention week to host a variety of activities to educate residents about smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Stop by any of these events to meet with firefighters and fire marshals to ask questions and learn more about protecting your home and family from a fire.

Saturday, October 2 at 10:15 a.m.—Family Fire Prevention Day at Helen Hall Library.

Monday, October 4 through Saturday, October 9—Fire prevention posters designed by local students will be on display at the Helen Hall Library. Stop by and vote for your favorite.

Tuesday, October 5 at 6 p.m.—National Night Out. Volunteer firefighters and representatives from the Fire Marshal’s Office will be visiting NNO events throughout League City.

Thursday, October 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. – Fire Prevention event at League City Home Depot.

Friday, October 8 at 6 p.m. – Cornhole and Food Truck Event at Countryside Park.

Saturday, October 9 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fire Prevention event at League City Lowes.

As we begin to transition into the holiday season, now would be the perfect time to make sure you have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors appropriately placed throughout your residence. Smoke alarms belong in every bedroom or sleeping area, on every level of the home along with outside the sleeping areas, like hallways. It is not recommended to put smoke alarms in the kitchen or bathroom. Carbon monoxide detectors should be on each level of you home, including the attic.

What do the different sounds of the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms mean? NFPA has developed a catchy slogan to help you remember the different sounds. “Hear a beep, Get on your feet! Get out and stay out! Call 9-1-1 from outside.”

“Hear a Chirp, Make a Change! A Chirping alarm needs attention. Replace the batteries or the entire unit if it is over 10 years old. If you don’t remember how old the unit is, replace it!”

