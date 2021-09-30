Tory Lanez Released an 'NFT Album,' and Then Things Got Extra Weird

Tory Lanez was trending all day on Wednesday after he cleared everything from his social media pages and tweeted, "It's been real." The cryptic post sparked a lot of speculation among hip-hop fans. Some suggested that because of his alleged role in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting last year, he was finally being punished. Others theorized that with all the money Tory has made off of NFTs this year, he was simply taking a break from the madness on social media and going ghost until 2022. It turns out that neither of those were true.

