News In Brief
$1 Million to Support Families Not Eligible for Direct Federal COVID-19 Relief. Mayor Kim Janey, the City of Boston Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, and the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement are awarding $1 million dollars to the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative (MIC) to support Boston residents who were not eligible for federal COVID-19 relief benefits. MIC will distribute the funds as cash assistance to families in need, regardless of immigration status.eastietimes.com
Comments / 0