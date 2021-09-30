MIT Graduate Student Union holds launch rally Sept. 27

I entered graduate school coming from a low-income immigrant family background, where my relationship with money and budgeting, due to the precariousness of money, was always omnipresent. Thus, struggling to survive on a teaching assistant’s (TA) salary at FIU— while shocking and incredibly upsetting— seemed like a continuation of my life’s story of being poor in the United States. Although a fully-funded graduate student on a teaching assistantship for four years, my time at FIU looked a lot like my life outside of FIU, which included incurring debt and other penalties for being poor, in order to cover bills and bare minimum living expenses like groceries. As a recent Ph.D. graduate from FIU, I want to talk about the importance of long-term bargaining power for addressing the survival needs of graduate students now and in the future at FIU.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO