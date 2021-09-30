CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIT Graduate Student Union holds launch rally Sept. 27

By Kristina Chen
thetech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty percent of graduate students must sign cards for union election to take place. The MIT Graduate Student Union (GSU) was publicly announced for the first time and held its launch rally at Hockfield Court Sept. 27. The GSU had organized for nearly four years before being publicly announced. GSU...

