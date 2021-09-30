What the moderate resistance stands to lose
Democrats have had a big week, and the kids are not...exactly alright; the party's moderates are up against the party's progressives, each with their own agenda in mind. Moderates — namely Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — want the House to pass the Biden administration-defining bipartisan infrastructure framework, while progressives say they'll refuse to do so without a more firm agreement on the accompanying reconciliation bill's price tag. But which side does the infighting hurt more?theweek.com
Comments / 0