What the moderate resistance stands to lose

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Democrats have had a big week, and the kids are not...exactly alright; the party's moderates are up against the party's progressives, each with their own agenda in mind. Moderates — namely Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — want the House to pass the Biden administration-defining bipartisan infrastructure framework, while progressives say they'll refuse to do so without a more firm agreement on the accompanying reconciliation bill's price tag. But which side does the infighting hurt more?

New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Matt Bennett
The Independent

Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
Rolling Stone

Inside the Left’s Revenge Plot Against Kyrsten Sinema

WASHINGTON — Ro Khanna is fed up. The typically mild-mannered congressman from California isn’t trying to hide his frustration with the state of play in Congress over two key pieces of legislation, a trillion-dollar roads-and-bridges infrastructure bill and a far more sweeping $3.5 trillion package that contains most of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. The focus of Khanna’s irritation is a member of his own party, the centrist Senate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. It is Sinema whom Khanna and many other Democrats believe is dragging out the negotiations over President Biden’s sweeping domestic policy without any end in...
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Week

A failed House infrastructure vote would be 'a serious blow' to the bipartisan bill but maybe not 'fatal'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday "pretty much ensured defeat of the bipartisan infrastructure deal known as BIF, if the House votes on it at all today," Politico predicted Thursday morning. Progressive House Democrats have threatened to sink the legislation unless Manchin and his fellow centrists give a firm commitment that they will support the larger, more ambitious reconciliation package that completes President Biden's domestic agenda. Manchin called the current reconciliation framework "the definition of fiscal insanity" and suggested starting from scratch.
HuffingtonPost

Why Manchin And Democratic Leaders Might Not Be Quite So Far Apart

Intense negotiations over the Democratic Build Back Better legislation are now underway again, following a week of congressional finagling on Capitol Hill. And that has everybody focused on the legislation’s price tag. The original proposal from President Joe Biden and party leaders allocated about $3.5 trillion over 10 years toward...
The Week

House delays vote on trillion-dollar infrastructure plan

With Democratic factions unable to reach an agreement on a broader spending package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) late Thursday delayed the vote on a more than $1 trillion infrastructure plan, pushing it to Friday. The bipartisan bill calls for billions of dollars to upgrade the country's roads, bridges, ports,...
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
The Week

The Week

