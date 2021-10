MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are more students at Mayville State University. The university is reporting its final official enrollment numbers for the fall semester of 2021 and the number of students is up slightly from last year at 1,172 students. 182 new freshmen are included in this number. The university also says this number reflects a 28% increase in the number of new freshmen this year, compared in the fall semester of 2020.

12 DAYS AGO