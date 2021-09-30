CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Nunes appealing defamation lawsuit dismissed by Albemarle County court

By TYLER HAMMEL The Daily Progress
Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes is appealing a defamation lawsuit to the Virginia Supreme Court after the case was recently dismissed from the Albemarle County Circuit Court. The suit charged that the McClatchy Co. — which owns several newspapers across the country, but none in Virginia — conspired with Virginia-based “center-right” operative Elizabeth Mair to defame the congressman and interfere with his investigations into Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian election interference.

roanoke.com

