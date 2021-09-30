Borrow my hope: Suicide’s taboo has consequences
In my most recent newsletter, I discussed why society tends to make a taboo out of suicide awareness. Today, I want to talk about the effects that that taboo has. It’s easy to internalize the messages society presents about suicide. Messages like “Don’t reach out for help. It’s best to keep things quiet” and “You’re weak for even considering suicide.” Or even, “There’s something wrong / broken with you if you think about suicide.”washburnreview.org
Comments / 0