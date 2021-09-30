Elton John & Stevie Wonder – “Finish Line”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTwo of the biggest stars of the ’70s — maybe the two biggest stars of the ’70s — have a new song together in 2021. Elton John and Stevie Wonder were the first two artists to have albums that debuted at #1 on the Billboard album charts, back in the pre-SoundScan days when that was pretty much an impossible task, and they’ve worked together a few times over the years. Stevie Wonder, for instance, played harmonica on Elton John’s 1983 hit “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues,” and both Wonder and John sang on Dionne Warwick’s 1985 chart-topper “That’s What Friends Are For.” Today, they’ve got a new one.

