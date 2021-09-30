Crossing the line

I am pondering what is happening to those who have left their homes in Haiti to make a new home in the United States. I have seen images and videos of men and women on horseback holding whips and riding down those who wade waist deep in river water seeking safety, only to be met with more violence. Yet I refrain from focusing on this scene, because I feel this scene is a distraction. I want to instead focus on what I see as the more serious problem at hand that gives place for racist acts of this kind to manifest: borders.