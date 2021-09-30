CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Morrison

Crossing the line

By Kelvin Green II
 6 days ago

I am pondering what is happening to those who have left their homes in Haiti to make a new home in the United States. I have seen images and videos of men and women on horseback holding whips and riding down those who wade waist deep in river water seeking safety, only to be met with more violence. Yet I refrain from focusing on this scene, because I feel this scene is a distraction. I want to instead focus on what I see as the more serious problem at hand that gives place for racist acts of this kind to manifest: borders.

creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows that disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Toni Morrison
Axios

The future of Catholics

In an interview in Rome for "Axios on HBO," Cardinal Peter Turkson — a close adviser to Pope Francis — told me the Catholic Church plans to be increasingly active on climate, refugees and racial equity. Driving the news: Both Turkson and the pope plan to attend the UN Climate...
RELIGION
washingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
unothegateway.com

OPINION: Omaha needs a lesbian bar

Gay bars have long been a safe place for the LGBTQ community to express themselves and socialize among queer minds. In the ’80s, there were around 200 lesbian bars in the United States. Now there are just 16. You may be thinking, “there are still gay bars in Omaha,” places...
OMAHA, NE
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Daily Gate City

'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to clamp down on a delta-driven surge that is straining hospitals and sending death rates climbing. (Sept. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The U.S. posted a huge reward for a suspected drug kingpin in Guinea-Bissau. But capturing him is complicated.

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — The suspected drug trafficker was supposed to be on the yacht. American agents posing as Colombian cocaine traffickers tried to lure Antonio Indjai — then the leader of this tiny coastal nation’s military — into international waters eight years ago with a million-dollar payout, but he was known to be paranoid. The ex-general sent someone else to fetch the cash, authorities say, and has evaded capture ever since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ohio Capital Journal

Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties

By Karen Musalo, University of California, Hastings The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22, 2021, over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the U.S. in search of […] The post Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IMMIGRATION
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas senator wants to stifle talk of systemic racism — never mind the research

The exchange was tense and confusing, taking up several perplexing minutes during a Sept. 22 hearing. Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, chairman of the Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight, heard something he didn’t like during the day’s testimony, which focused on maternal health. “That terminology of racism is being thrown around […] The post This Kansas senator wants to stifle talk of systemic racism — never mind the research appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
AFP

Convicted murderer executed in Missouri despite Vatican appeals for clemency

A 61-year-old African-American man was executed in the US state of Missouri on Tuesday, despite pleas for clemency from the Vatican and his lawyers on the grounds that he was intellectually disabled. Ernest Lee Johnson was put to death by lethal injection for the 1994 murders of three convenience store workers during a botched robbery in Columbia, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 pm (2311 GMT), according to a statement from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, on Monday had rejected appeals to halt the execution, which took place in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

Climate activists crossed the line with roadblocks, says minister

Climate change protesters “crossed the line” between their right to protest and their responsibility towards the rest of the public when they caused huge tailbacks by blocking three key London roads on Monday, the policing minister, Kit Malthouse, has said. New measures will be announced to crack down on protesters...
PROTESTS
Arizona Mirror

Arizonans hopeful that focus on missing Indigenous persons may pay off

WASHINGTON – Duane Garvais-Lawrence pulled into Washington, D.C., Friday, ending his second annual coast-to-coast trip to bring attention to the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women – a trip he hopes he does not have to make again. “The blood on this RV … is on America’s conscience,” Garvais-Lawrence said of the red names […] The post Arizonans hopeful that focus on missing Indigenous persons may pay off appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

