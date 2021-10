The Falcons and Giants are both looking for their first win of the season as Atlanta travels to Rutherford, New Jersey, in a matchup of winless teams. The Falcons started as 3-point underdogs, but that number has slipped to 2.5-point underdogs as of Friday. The Falcons offense doesn’t have many players that should be in starting fantasy lineups; after all, the Philadelphia and Tampa Bay defenses aren’t anything special and easily held the Falcons offense in check. The Giants offense is loaded with talent and put up a ton of points last week against the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO