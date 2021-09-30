40+ Memes for People Who Are Down for Some Silliness

People are way too serious these days. Sure, the world constantly feels like its on the verge of ending, but that doesn't mean we have to totally surrender to the misery. Instead of succumbing to the gloom, why not double down and become even sillier? If you're already too down in the dumps to channel your inner clown, memes are a pretty easy way to squash bad vibes on the spot. Crazy Karen screaming at you on the bus? Scroll through some funny memes instead of engaging. Just lost your job because you wouldn't work that extra shift? Find some relatable memes about how much your boss sucks. Memes make any lousy situation a little bit more tolerable.