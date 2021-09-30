Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Carries Jays to win with two homers
Bichette went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Yankees. He took Gerrit Cole deep in the third inning to give the Jays a 4-0 lead, and then after the Yankees rallied to tie things up at 5-5 in the seventh, Bichette responded with his second blast of the night off Clay Holmes in the eighth. The 23-year-old is doing everything he can to get Toronto to the playoffs, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and slashing .336/.360/.570 through 27 games in September with seven homers, four steals, 20 RBI and 21 runs.www.cbssports.com
