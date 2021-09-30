Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Carries Jays to win with two homers

The Blue Jays took a bit of a gamble when they signed Marcus Semien to a one-year, 18 million dollar deal, but he was worth every penny for many reasons. Obviously it starts with what the 31 year old was able to produce on the diamond, and the numbers represent the best season of his career, which is saying something for a guy who finished 3rd in AL MVP voting in 2019. Semien ends the season with a slash line of .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 39 doubles, 102 RBI, and 15 stolen bases. You couldn’t ask for much more from the veteran who finished as the team leader in bWAR, and yet, he brought even more value to the table.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO