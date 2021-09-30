CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Carries Jays to win with two homers

 4 days ago

Bichette went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Yankees. He took Gerrit Cole deep in the third inning to give the Jays a 4-0 lead, and then after the Yankees rallied to tie things up at 5-5 in the seventh, Bichette responded with his second blast of the night off Clay Holmes in the eighth. The 23-year-old is doing everything he can to get Toronto to the playoffs, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and slashing .336/.360/.570 through 27 games in September with seven homers, four steals, 20 RBI and 21 runs.

Bichette delivers for Blue Jays in biggest moment of career on historic night

TORONTO — Bo Bichette doesn't necessarily see himself as a home run hitter. But in Wednesday's bottom of the eighth that's exactly what he was trying to do. The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop had already hit a solo homer in the third, but with the game against the New York Yankees tied 5-5, the pressure mounting with every pitch, and an entire season on the line, Bichette faced perhaps the most intense moment of his young MLB career.
Gerrit Cole
Bo Bichette
Clay Holmes
