MLB

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Whiffs seven in quality start

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerrios didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter. The right-hander has proven to be exactly what the Jays needed to help solidify their rotation when they picked him...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Berrios is quietly ranking on the Major League leaderboards

Jose Berrios has been playing well for the Blue Jays as of late, a good sign after what the club had to give up in order to bring him North of the border. After sending top prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods-Richardson the opposite way to Minnesota, Berrios had a great start in Toronto but did struggle on the August road trip, giving up eight earned runs through 9.0 innings with seven walks to six strikeouts through two outings.
MLB
Yardbarker

Starters: The Toronto Blue Jays’ Rotation is Very Good

One of the reasons the Toronto Blue Jays have become a serious challenger for a postseason berth is the outstanding second-half performance of their starters. Toronto’s starters were okay during the first half of the 2021 season (April 1 to June 30). Among American League teams, Jays’ starters ranking in ERA, xERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start were sixth, fifth, ninth, thirteenth and tenth. The staff’s results have been much better during the second half of the 2021 campaign (July 1 to September 15). Toronto’s starters are first in ERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start. The rotation’s xERA is third. One of the benefits of longer starts is that the bullpen has worked less; Toronto’s bullpen has the fewest innings pitched in the American League since June 30.
MLB
austinnews.net

Jays' Jose Berrios returns to Minnesota to face ex-mates

Jose Berrios has made 63 career starts at Target Field in Minneapolis. However, Friday night will mark his first as a visiting player when the 27-year-old right-hander takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins. Berrios (12-8, 3.45 ERA), a two-time All-Star and a first-round pick...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Toronto's Jose Berrios faces former Twins teammates at Target Field

Jose Berrios will face his former teammates for the second time in six days as he starts for the Blue Jays tonight (6:40, BSN) against the Twins at Target Field. Berrios (12-8, 3.45) will face Twins rookie righthander Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34). Berrios won on Sunday in Toronto. BLUE JAYS...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios returns to face Twins with a taste of Minneapolis in mind

Jose Berrios walked to Target Field ahead of Thursday's game, taking in the city he called home not too long ago. Berríos had played for the Twins since 2016 until his July 30 trade to the Toronto Blue Jays. He'll pitch as a visitor in Minneapolis for the first time Friday, the second game of his team's four-game series against the Twins.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios might still be the Twins' pitcher of the year

The Baseball Writers Association of America granted a chapter to the Twin Cities to coincide with the arrival of the Twins for the 1961 season. There was only one award publicized at season's end, and that went to Harmon Killebrew as the team MVP. A year later, the chapter went...
MLB
New York Post

Blue Jays vs. Twins prediction: Jose Berrios makes Toronto the pick

“Got hooked on your column and it’s a must read for me. While the object is to pick winners for betting purposes, it’s also important that it be entertaining and that’s where you shine. And you rocked during the 2020 football season.”. –Mike DeRisi. Thanks, Mike. Sluggish start to the...
NFL
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Should Hyun Jin Ryu Start on Sunday?

Tuesday night saw the Toronto Blue Jays suffer a dramatic loss against the New York Yankees that saw them fall three games behind their pin-striped foes in the Wild Card race. The Blue Jays are now put into an almost ‘win out the remaining five games of the season for a shot at the playoffs’ scenario and now have an important question about whether or not you give Hyun Jin Ryu the start in the final game of the season?
MLB
Newsday

Yankees come back, but winning streak ends at seven in loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO — Gerrit Cole didn’t take the loss, but the Yankees' ace wasn’t anything close to his best Wednesday night, and his team suffered as a result. Just how much has yet to be determined. Cole consistently found bat barrels in his six innings in the Yankees' 6-5 loss to...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani hints that he could leave Angels in free agency

Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Los Angeles Angels for two more seasons. But he could end up leaving them if they don’t get their act together. Ohtani on Sunday started for the Angels against the Seattle Mariners. The game unfortunately was a painful reflection of what things have been like for him since signing with the team.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
New York Post

Darryl Strawberry’s missing granddaughter MyLisa Reid found

The missing granddaughter of former MLB star Darryl Strawberry has been found safe after he pleaded for the public’s help on Instagram. The ex-Mets and Yankees slugger asked his 66,000 followers to help track down his missing 14-year-old granddaughter, MyLisa Reid, who was last seen in Nevada on Wednesday. “This...
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB

