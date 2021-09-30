Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Notches 22nd save
Romano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Yankees. The right-hander turned in his ninth straight scoreless appearance to help keep the Jays in the hunt for a wild-card spot. Romano has been outstanding since the All-Star break, posting a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB through 28.2 second-half innings while converting all 15 of his save chances.www.cbssports.com
