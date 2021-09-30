CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Notches 22nd save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Romano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Yankees. The right-hander turned in his ninth straight scoreless appearance to help keep the Jays in the hunt for a wild-card spot. Romano has been outstanding since the All-Star break, posting a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB through 28.2 second-half innings while converting all 15 of his save chances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Romano
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
New York Post

Darryl Strawberry’s missing granddaughter MyLisa Reid found

The missing granddaughter of former MLB star Darryl Strawberry has been found safe after he pleaded for the public’s help on Instagram. The ex-Mets and Yankees slugger asked his 66,000 followers to help track down his missing 14-year-old granddaughter, MyLisa Reid, who was last seen in Nevada on Wednesday. “This...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees bracing for the end of the Brett Gardner era

The 38-year-old Gardner is completing his 14th season with the New York Yankees. And Gardner, the last remaining active player from the team which won the 2009 World Series, could be a free agent this winter. According to Spotrac, Gardner holds a 2022 player option worth $2.3 million. USA Today’s...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Blue Jays
New York Post

Red Sox fan spits on man over seat dispute

During a Red Sox game against the Orioles, a Boston fan turned and spat on a man after he confronted her about sitting in the wrong seat. In an old video that recently resurfaced on Twitter, the woman, standing with her arms crossed, told the man behind her that “We’ve literally been sitting here all night.” Another woman, sitting in the same aisle, replied, “No you haven’t. We’ve been sitting here all night.”
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Big San Diego Padres News

It appears the Jayce Tingler era for the San Diego Padres is about to come to an end. Per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to relieve Tingler of his managerial duties once this season is over. “Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Blue Jays vs. Rays: Odds, preview, prediction

A version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check out ActionNetwork.com. Odds via DraftKings. Get up-to-the-minute MLB odds here. For the first time ever in the Majors, it’s Shane Baz Day. The Rays’ top pitching prospect makes his MLB debut on Monday night...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: The AL is afraid of this team – and with good reason

Another Sunday in the books and another series win for the Blue Jays, a common theme in the month of September that has this team on a historic run and is garnering attention from quite a few different parties across the league. While the Blue Jays seemed to be counted...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy