Velo3D chief Benny Buller predicts profit after going public via SPAC merger

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Going public gives Velo3D more than just money, says CEO Benny Buller — it gives the 3D-printing equipment maker credibility.

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Zoom and Five9 have spiked their planned $15B merger after Five9 shareholders rejected the deal

Zoom Video Communications and Five9 Inc. have called off their planned merger. The companies "mutually" agreed to abandon the deal Thursday after Five9 investors rejected it in a shareholder meeting earlier in the day, Zoom and Five9 said in a statement. Despite that rejection, both companies expressed confidence in their now separate futures.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

LumiraDx goes public as SPAC deal closes

LumiraDx shares are trading at more than $8 apiece on the Nasdaq today under the symbol LMDX after the company completed its merger with a SPAC called CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The point of care diagnostic testing company has a pipeline of more than 30 assays across common health conditions,...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Chinese bitcoin mining company Saitech to go public on Nasdaq via SPAC

Chinese bitcoin mining company Saitech Ltd. is set to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company on the Nasdaq exchange. Under the deal, announced today, Saitech will merge with TradeUP Global Corp. on a pro forma equity value of $228 million. Some $44.9 million in cash held by TradeUP Global will be used to invest in Saitech’s growth initiatives and provide additional working capital.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Polestar to go public via $20B SPAC deal

While Volvo continues to remain open to the possibility of launching an initial public offering, its Polestar subsidiary announced on Monday plans to go public via a SPAC deal. Also referred to as reverse mergers, a SPAC deal is where a private company goes public by being taken over by...
BUSINESS
Daily Camera

Boulder-based Gores Group to take Swedish EV manufacturer public via SPAC

The Gores Group, a Boulder private equity firm that has taken several companies public via special-purpose acquisition companies, has found its next target: Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar. The companies announced the combination Monday in a joint news release. As a SPAC transaction, the companies will combine in a reverse...
BOULDER, CO
insideevs.com

Polestar To Go Public Via SPAC, Expects $20 Billion Market Cap

Like Lucid Group, Polestar has chosen to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Volvo’s electric performance car arm has announced plans to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Gores Guggenheim, with the newly formed entity to have a $20 billion valuation. Once the deal is...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Volvo's Polestar electric brand to go public through SPAC merger worth $20B

Volvo-owned electric car brand Polestar has announced plans to go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim at a $20 billion valuation, the companies announced Monday. Polestar was launched in 2017 by Volvo and its Chinese parent company, Geely, as a premium electric brand along the lines...
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

