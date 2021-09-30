CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready or not, it's Menifee Bowl time for Paloma, Heritage

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been two years since city rivals Paloma Valley and Heritage high schools last met in a Menifee Bowl football game, and so much has happened since then. The schools are now in different leagues. Both have different coaches than they had on Oct. 18, 2019, when Heritage scored a 37-29 victory in a wild game featuring five lead changes. The teams didn’t play at all last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also affected their shortened spring seasons and has still been a factor this fall.

www.menifee247.com

