Grand Fantasia’s latest update has dropped and level 100 characters now have new things to do. Of course, so do other characters with things like monthly events. For the high-level folks, the highlight of the update introduce twelve new masters. All classes will learn new powers when specializing and receive increased stats in all areas each time the level is increased. To level their masters, players will need to spend points in areas of specialization and are given a limited number of points to distribute across them. So choices will have to be made.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO