Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Legislation to Address California Homelessness and Mental Health Services, Highlights $22 Billion Housing and Homelessness Package

 5 days ago

$22 billion package – the largest investment of its kind in state history – will result in 84,000 new affordable housing units, including 44,000 homeless units. Multi-pronged approach to homelessness includes major investments to strengthen California’s mental health care system. “We can’t nibble around the edges of the homelessness crisis,...

