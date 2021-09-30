Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Legislation to Address California Homelessness and Mental Health Services, Highlights $22 Billion Housing and Homelessness Package
$22 billion package – the largest investment of its kind in state history – will result in 84,000 new affordable housing units, including 44,000 homeless units. Multi-pronged approach to homelessness includes major investments to strengthen California’s mental health care system. “We can’t nibble around the edges of the homelessness crisis,...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0