California State

California COVID-19 Facts for Wednesday Afternoon, September 29, Confirmed Cases: 4,482,881 (Up 6,493 Over Tuesday) – 68,517 Deaths (Up 130 Over Tuesday) - 23,822,421 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: 2.5% Day-Over-Day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 30, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,482,881 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...

Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

California is only state with ‘moderate’ COVID-19 transmission after case rate falls again

California continues to boast the lowest coronavirus rate in the U.S., with the latest data from the CDC showing that the state’s transmission level has decreased yet again. Two weeks ago, California was the lone state where COVID-19 infection rates were considered “substantial,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-tiered system measuring […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
California’s U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Introduces Bill Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine, Negative Test or Recovery Documentation for Domestic Air Travel

The bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Federal Aviation Administration, to develop national vaccination standards and procedures related to COVID-19 and domestic air travel in order to prevent future outbreaks of the disease. The bill would also require the CDC’s Advisory Committee...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Becomes First State in Nation to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for Schools after FDA Grants Full Approval of the Vaccine for Their Grade

After implementing first-in-the-nation school masking and staff vaccination measures, California becomes the first state to announce plans to require student vaccinations – adding the COVID-19 vaccine to list of vaccinations required for school, such as the vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella. Students will be required to be vaccinated for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Statewide Fire Summary for Thursday, September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 - There are currently more than 10,400 firefighters on the frontlines of 11 major wildfires burning across the state. Yesterday, CAL FIRE also responded to 20 new initial attack. wildfires, all of which were quickly contained. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 7,758 wildfires...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Over 90,000 Vaccine Booster Shots Administered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 3,546 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. Meanwhile, over 90,000 people have gotten vaccine booster shots so far. The Minnesota Department of Health’s update, which is current as of early Friday morning, brings the state’s deaths attributed to the virus to 8,191. Over half of those deaths occurred among those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Over 800 patients with the virus are in hospital beds, with 213 needing intensive care unit beds. Since the pandemic began, over 38,000 people who contracted COVID-19 needed hospitalization. MDH Data: Daily Update | Public...
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

