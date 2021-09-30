NYC Student On Importance of Having the Right Guide on the Road to College

(This is a guest post by Rova Raveloson, who was a student at Townsend Harris High School. He is now a sophomore at Vassar College where he is exploring the intersection of Economics and Chinese in International Economics. At Vassar, Raveloson is spearheading a potential video game design start-up with his friends, focusing on gamifying education from language acquisition to technical skills development. Rova also serves as a CollegePoint ambassador at Vassar, helping students in the program when they arrive on campus.)