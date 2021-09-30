CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland polling place changes for Nov. 2 election

By Rich Cholodofsky
 4 days ago
Westmoreland County officials announced Wednesday that polling places in three precincts will be moved for the upcoming Nov. 2 election.

North Huntingdon’s 1-1 precinct will be moved from the Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department to the Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church at 1246 5th St. Officials said the church will provide a better location and layout for in-person voting.

Unity’s Whitney precinct will move from the Whitney Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department to Living Hope Church at 352 Charles Houck Rd. The fire department did not make it’s building available for the election, according to officials.

West Leechburg’s voting precinct, which had been located at the borough building, can no longer accommodate the election, according to county staff. The precinct will be relocated to the West Leechburg Fireman’s Recreation Hall at 1116 Gosser St.

All three changes will be permanent.

