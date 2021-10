October 1st, 1971, was a beautiful day filled with unprecedented anticipation and excitement that electrified the air. A smaller-than-expected crowd of approximately 10,000 people gathered to witness the celebration of imagination and family-style fun with the opening of Walt Disney World. Though the anniversary that we have all been looking forward to falls on this very day, the project, once known simply as Disney World, started many years before that in 1964, when a land acquisition plan was initiated, and the rumor of an east-coast Disney park began to circulate.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO