Education

Capitol Notes

By Rep. Danny Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, I held an interim study before the House Technology Committee to consider opportunities to advance educational achievement for children and adults through online and distance learning. When I previously served in the House during the early 90s, this was a topic we were considering even then. At the...

PWLiving

Teachers of Note

Lumio™ has recognized Moneka Lyons, training specialist in the Office of Instructional Technology Services, as one of only 27 SMART Innovators in the U.S. and 78 worldwide. Lyons is focused on providing teachers with educational strategies using technology products from Lumio (formerly known as SMART Learning Suite Online). “Moneka has...
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Colorado Schools Encouraged To Take Part In Free, In-School COVID Testing

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID-19 testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program. Weeks into the new school year, there have already been COVID-19 twists and turns at Explore Pre K-8 in Thornton. “The new variant kind of took hold, and all of a sudden we were backpedaling a little bit,” said director Jim Lefebvre. (credit: CBS) Among masking and social distancing, Lefebvre says in-school testing has helped navigate it all. Explore is...
COLORADO STATE
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Boston

Cambridge School Committee Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Students

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is coming for students in Cambridge. The Cambridge School Committee voted six to one Tuesday night in favor of a vaccine mandate for students that will go into effect November 22. The mandate will apply to all eligible children 12 and older. Students who are eligible to get the vaccine, but choose not to can still attend school, but they won’t be allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities, like sports, student government, performing arts, school clubs and school-sponsored social events. (WBZ-TV graphic) Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer asked the school committee to approve this mandate, writing in part, “we cannot sit by and let the virus destroy the futures of our young people who have already experienced such a negative impact on their academic, social and emotional development.” Greer said the mandate will be expanded for younger students once a vaccine has been approved for children under 12. Last week, the Amherst school district became the first in Massachusetts to approve a vaccine mandate for students.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Democrats’ vision for free community college would boost undocumented students

WASHINGTON — The massive economic policy package Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress could open the door to free community college for undocumented immigrants. But that lifeline for many people now denied access to higher education could also reignite controversies in Republican-leaning states over immigration and federal overreach.  The provision on immigrants was included […] The post Democrats’ vision for free community college would boost undocumented students appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IMMIGRATION
countywidenews.com

Letters To The Editor

I know that newspapers are no longer as well staffed as they used to but nonetheless I was very disappointed that this newspaper printed a recent letter regarding voting rights that had so much erroneous information in it. So many people still believe whatever they read regardless of the source.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KSNT News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state’s federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education grants that can only be directed to schools without mask mandates. In a letter to Ducey, the Treasury Department said the grant programs are “not a permissible use” of the federal […]
ARIZONA STATE
countywidenews.com

Diaper Awareness Week Declared By Shawnee Mayor

One out of three families in the United States suffers from diaper need. With diaper changes needed approximately 6-12 times per day per child, keeping just one child supplied with diapers can cost a family $70-80 per month, according to Legacy Parenting Center, in Shawnee. City of Shawnee Mayor Ed...
SHAWNEE, OK
countywidenews.com

They Knew They Wanted To Be Foster Parents

Before they even started dating, Reide and Robert Johnson each knew they wanted to become foster parents. When they met as students at East Central University in Ada, they found their shared desire stemmed from their tribal heritage. As citizens of the Chickasaw Nation, they felt the need to serve Native children and became an approved foster home with Citizen Potawatomi Nation's FireLodge Children & Family Service in September 2020.
ADA, OK
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’

A telephone survey of 400 individuals across Idaho found that 66% of respondents did not think the Idaho Legislature should try to stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, and 78% agree that Idaho politicians should not tell private businesses what to do. The survey, conducted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry in July, […] The post Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
WJBF

State law makers look ahead to 2022 budget session

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In just three months, state lawmakers will head back to the gold dome to finalize the state budget. They’ll look at key issues like health care, education and internet access to serve Georgia’s 159 counties, covering a population of around 11-million people. Starting January, state lawmakers will propose bills and identify […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID Safety, Deaths Cloud School Year for Parents

WASHINGTON ––– As schools continue to adapt to classroom life amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents are divided.     Some parents want their children in the classroom, which has proven best for learning for most students. Others want their children safer at home with virtual learning, despite the difficulties it poses.    In Memphis, Jacquelyn Yarbrough wanted her 12-year-old daughter, Tealy, back in the classroom.  So, she enrolled […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

Yes on Question 1 for democratic accountability | Opinion

Let’s get this straight. There is no one employed by Minneapolis city government who reports to 14 bosses. No one on the City Council can call a department head and tell them they must do as a boss can tell an employee. When you or I think of what it would mean to have 14 […] The post Yes on Question 1 for democratic accountability | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

