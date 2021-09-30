CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Allen, VA

Time to shred: BBB hosting free drive-thru event to securely dispose of sensitive documents

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpL1Z_0cCrVyKt00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is hosting a free drive-thru shredding event to securely dispose of paper documents that contain potentially sensitive and personal information.

The “Secure Your ID & Shred Day” lasts from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, on October 16.

The event will be held in the parking lot of BBB at 100 Eastshore Drive, Glen Allen, Virginia.

There is no need to leave your car during the event as BBB volunteers will guide you through a moving line, unload your documents and lock them in containers for transports to International Paper’s shredding facility.

BBB is also going to be collecting food items for Feem More if you have canned goods or non-perishable food items to donate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

DMV will have walk-in service every other day starting Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Services announced it will now have walk-in appointments available every other day at all of its customer service centers. They said appointment-only services will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-in services will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. “With...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Glen Allen, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WRIC - ABC 8News

19% of RPS staff have through two week grace period to finish vaccination documents

Nearly two months after Richmond Public Schools (RPS) became the first school division in Central Virginia to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees, contractors, partners and volunteers, 81% of staff members have submitted documentation of vaccination or an approved exemption, according to a presentation to the RPS School Board at its Monday meeting.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Drive Thru#Bbb#Volunteers#Time#International Paper
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

426
Followers
221
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy