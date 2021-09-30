CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Increased Risk for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Extends to Third-Degree Relatives

By Frederik Joelving
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven third-degree relatives of people with early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) are at elevated risk for the disease, according to a new study that researchers say could influence screening recommendations. Among first-degree relatives, there was a sixfold increased risk of developing the malignancy before age 50 in comparison with the general...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
skepticalraptor.com

mRNA cancer vaccine – immunotherapy for colorectal cancer

Germany-based BioNTech, the company that developed the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, has announced an mRNA cancer vaccine for colorectal cancer. I hate to get excited about new technologies, but it’s clear that mRNA vaccines could lead to a lot of advances in medicine. Let’s take a look at this...
CANCER
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Topic: Research Into High-Fat Diet & Increased Risk of Colon Cancer

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Ray DuBois about research related to high-fat diet and increased risk of colorectal cancer. Dr. DuBois is the Dean of the College of Medicine and he’s the Director of Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC. Transcript (PDF) available upon request. Please include the title...
FITNESS
HipHopWired

Public Enemy’s Chuck D Teams With Public Health Organizations To Raise Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Hip-Hop icon Chuck D is letting it be known that injustice, oppression and the establishment are not the only things he’s a Public Enemy to—he’s also a soldier in the fight against colorectal cancer. Serving as an advisory board member of Hip Hop Public Health—”an organization dedicated to building health equity through the transformative power […]
CANCER
Nature.com

MCM9 is associated with germline predisposition to early-onset cancer—clinical evidence

Mutated MCM9 has been associated with primary ovarian insufficiency. Although MCM9 plays a role in genome maintenance and has been reported as a candidate gene in a few patients with inherited colorectal cancer (CRC), it has not been clearly established as a cancer predisposition gene. We re-evaluated family members with MCM9-associated fertility problems. The heterozygote parents had a few colonic polys. Three siblings had early-onset cancer: one had metastatic cervical cancer and two had early-onset CRC. Moreover, a review of the literature on MCM9 carriers revealed that of nine bi-allelic carriers reported, eight had early-onset cancer. We provide clinical evidence for MCM9 as a cancer germline predisposition gene associated with early-onset cancer and polyposis, mainly in a recessive inheritance pattern. These observations, coupled with the phenotype in knockout mice, suggest that diagnostic testing for polyposis, CRC, and infertility should include MCM9 analysis. Early screening protocols may be beneficial for carriers.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Prevention#Crc#Cancer Epidemiology#The Utah Cancer Registry#Updb
respect-mag.com

Chuck D. Raises Awareness Around Colorectal Cancer in New Animated PSA on Behalf of SU2C and HHPH

Stand Up To Cancer® and Hip Hop Public Health, an organization dedicated to building health equity through the transformative power of music, art and science, have joined forces to create a health literacy initiative featuring an original song and music video that raise awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening. The PSAs specifically focus on reaching Black and Hispanic Americans, who are disproportionally impacted by low colorectal cancer screening rates. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death among American men and women combined.
CANCER
bicycling.com

Vitamin D May Protect Against Colorectal Cancer, New Research Finds

Vitamin D has been linked to reducing your risk of colorectal (or colon) cancer, according to new research in the journal Gastroenterology. Foods high in vitamin D include salmon, cheese, fortified dairy products, beef liver, and egg yolks. While simply stocking up on these foods may not be enough to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
diabetesselfmanagement.com

What Is Colorectal Cancer and How Can You Lower Your Risk?

Receiving a diagnosis of colorectal cancer can be devastating — for you and for your loved ones. Luckily, for many types of cancer, there are better treatments available than ever before, and people who have cancer are living longer lives. However, the goal is to avoid having cancer in the first place. And there are steps that you can take to lower your risk of getting colorectal cancer.
CANCER
laduenews.com

Ballwin Resident Katie Zahner Climbs for a Cure to Colorectal Cancer

Last month, Katie Zahner completed a grueling climb to the top of one of California’s peaks and took a celebratory plunge into Lake Tahoe – all for her dad. It was part of the Ballwin resident’s role as a board member for national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer, in which she advocates in honor of her dad, Bob Whitehead – a cancer survivor.
BALLWIN, MO
cancernetwork.com

FDA Expands Label for Cetuximab Plus Encorafenib for BRAF V600E+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Following Prior Therapy

The FDA has expanded the label for cetuximab/encorafenib for the treatment of patients with previously treated BRAF V600E–positive metastatic colorectal cancer. The label for cetuximab (Erbitux) and encorafenib (Braftovi) has expanded for adult patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) with a BRAF V600E mutation detected through an FDA-approved test, according to a press release from drug developer Eli Lilly.1.
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Increasing Incidence Rates of Colorectal Cancer Among Younger Individuals in Canada

Targeted interventions and further research are needed to address the increasing incidence rates of colorectal cancer (CRC) among younger individuals in Canada, particularly those in lower income quintiles, according to a population-based, retrospective cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. CRC incidence rates among individuals aged less than 50 years...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Marginalized Cancer Survivors Have High Risk of New-Onset Cardiovascular Disease

Several factors among cancer survivors, such as rural residence, low income, and low education were found to be independently associated with a higher risk of developing new-onset cardiovascular disease. Survivors of cancer who are part of a marginalized population, including those in rural areas, with low income, and those with...
CANCER
Medscape News

Pandemic Tied to Drop in Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A study from Spain shows that the COVID-10 pandemic was associated with a 40% decline in the number of colorectal-cancers diagnosed. The pandemic has caused a "deep impact" on healthcare systems, Dr. Maria Jose Domper Arnal of University Clinic Hospital and the Aragon Health Research Institute in Zaragoza said in reporting her research at UEG Week Virtual 2021.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Individuals With Pathogenic ATM Variant Have an Increased Lifetime Risk of Developing Pancreatic Cancer

Research of family registries found that individuals with a germline pathogenic ATM variant gene had greater lifetime risk of developing pancreatic cancer than individuals without the gene. Individuals with a germline pathogenic ATM variant appear to have an increased lifetime risk of developing pancreatic cancer compared with those without the...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy