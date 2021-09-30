Increased Risk for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Extends to Third-Degree Relatives

Mutated MCM9 has been associated with primary ovarian insufficiency. Although MCM9 plays a role in genome maintenance and has been reported as a candidate gene in a few patients with inherited colorectal cancer (CRC), it has not been clearly established as a cancer predisposition gene. We re-evaluated family members with MCM9-associated fertility problems. The heterozygote parents had a few colonic polys. Three siblings had early-onset cancer: one had metastatic cervical cancer and two had early-onset CRC. Moreover, a review of the literature on MCM9 carriers revealed that of nine bi-allelic carriers reported, eight had early-onset cancer. We provide clinical evidence for MCM9 as a cancer germline predisposition gene associated with early-onset cancer and polyposis, mainly in a recessive inheritance pattern. These observations, coupled with the phenotype in knockout mice, suggest that diagnostic testing for polyposis, CRC, and infertility should include MCM9 analysis. Early screening protocols may be beneficial for carriers.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO