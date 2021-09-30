Helping the little guys: Shoshone pollinator festival reminds folks to thank the bees
SHOSHONE — Imagine a world without almonds, cucumbers, apples or avocados. A world where bright-colored fresh produce doesn’t fill grocery store shelves. If that world sounds scary, you need to thank a pollinator. One out of every three bites of food in the United States depends on honey bees and other pollinators, according to the National Resource Conservation Service. Over the last 30 years, pollinator populations have been on the decline from invasive pests and diseases, chemical exposure, loss of habitat and changing climate.magicvalley.com
