BHS Medals At State Pre-State
The Bethel high school boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday, Sep. 25 at Pre-state held at Edmond Sante Fe high school. The Girls team finished 5th as a team with Freshman Baylee Tapley (left) taking 5th in the 3A girls division with a time of 13:00. Freshman Kylie Nunneley (right) finished 10th with a time of 13:26. The Bethel boys XC team finished 6th overall with Senior Jace Stewart (left) finishing 10th in the 3A boys division with a time of 18:20. Senior Caden Lasyone (right) finished 12th with a time of 18:37.www.countywidenews.com
Comments / 0