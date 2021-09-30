CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

BHS Medals At State Pre-State

By Suzie Campbell
countywidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bethel high school boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday, Sep. 25 at Pre-state held at Edmond Sante Fe high school. The Girls team finished 5th as a team with Freshman Baylee Tapley (left) taking 5th in the 3A girls division with a time of 13:00. Freshman Kylie Nunneley (right) finished 10th with a time of 13:26. The Bethel boys XC team finished 6th overall with Senior Jace Stewart (left) finishing 10th in the 3A boys division with a time of 18:20. Senior Caden Lasyone (right) finished 12th with a time of 18:37.

www.countywidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#High School#Edmond Sante Fe#Girls#3a#The Bethel Boys Xc
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy