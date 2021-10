Tecumseh volleyball moved their season record to 10-11 with two wins last week at home. The Lady Savages beat Noble 3-2 in an exciting match last Tuesday night. Koree Thompson led the offense with seven service aces and six kills while defensively getting 27 digs. Elizabeth Kipps had four kills for Tecumseh. Libero Scotlynn Wingo was the defensive leader for the Lady Savages with 29 digs in the win.