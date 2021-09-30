Truancy Is a Growing Problem. It's Also an Opportunity for Business Innovation.

The Los Angeles Unified School district is the second largest in the nation, with 633,621 students in the autumn of 2016. If each child attended school one more day per year, the district would have approximately $30 million more to invest in the classroom, according to a report from the District’s Advisory Task Force — a big majority of the district’s revenue is tied to student attendance, as is the case with many districts across the country. Schools are powerfully motivated to improve attendance.